October 19th, 2018

WESTBROOK — Alberta E. (Roberts) Cunningham, 91, of South Portland passed away on her birthday at Springbrook Center on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.

She was born at home in South Portland on Oct. 13, 1927. She was the oldest daughter of Hollis and Elizabeth (Aucoin) Roberts. She grew up in Portland and attended local schools. On April 28, 1946, she married Kenneth M. Cunningham. They were married for 39 years. She worked at Standard Romper and then Fairchild Semiconductor until her retirement.

Alberta got her driver’s license at the age of 60 and family members were all so proud of her for doing this. A typical Mainer, she loved going apple and blueberry picking with the kids. Family all knew that getting Mom a lobster was better than getting her flowers. Mom had a small 91st birthday party with her family and enjoyed flowers and her lobster. Mom passed later that afternoon with family at her side.

Alberta is survived by her children, Sandra of Windham, Lois Norberg of South Portland, Linda Dube of Bridgton, Kenneth Cunningham of Windham, Richard Cunningham of Raymond and Bruce Cunningham of Scarborough; 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; her two sisters, Annella Catruch of Casco and Lillian Hanscom of Ocala, Fla.

At her request, there will be a private funeral for family members only. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery in South Portland.

