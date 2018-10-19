Alan Konzelan, 60

October 19th, 2018

NAPLES — Alan "Scot" Konzelman, 60, passed away on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, after a battle with lung cancer.

Born on May 6, 1958, in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., he was the only son of Arlene J. Mossmann and Alan G. Konzelman. He was raised on Greenwood Lake in Hewitt, N.J., by his mother and stepdad Ernest Mossmann.

He is survived by his loving wife Mari Barrett, stepdaughter Katie Leary-Allen, son-in-law Chad Allen and two granddaughters, Isabell Leary and Mackenzie Allen. He was a dog lover and leaves behind four dogs.

Scot moved to Waterboro, Maine, in 1997 and, after retiring, summered in Naples, Maine, and wintered in North Ft. Meyers, Fla.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring in Maine and over the winter in Florida. Details will be posted prior to the event. Online condolences may be left for the family at hallfuneralhome.net