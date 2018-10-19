A. Benjamin Libby, 91

October 19th, 2018

BUXTON — A. Benjamin Libby of Buxton, 91, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018.

He was born Dec. 21, 1926 to Effie May Fernald and Merle Howard Libby in Westbrook. Ben attended Buxton High School (1941-1942), Westbrook High School (1942-1944) and graduated from Bridgton Academy in 1945. He attended the University of Maine and then joined the Army in 1946. Ben served in Okinawa, managing food stockpiling for the planned invasion of Japan, which fortunately never happened. He left the Army after the end of World War II with the rank of sergeant.

While in the Army, he married Carol May Denison on April 28, 1946 in Harrison, Carol’s hometown. Because of Carol’s health, they moved to Arizona from 1950 to 1953, where Ben learned the masonry trade. He returned to Maine and lived in Buxton, where he built a new home in the Groveville area. After returning, he worked as a mason for several construction companies including Profenno Construction, Brown Construction and Wiley Construction. In 1977, Ben started the Ben and Andy Libby Masonry Company with his son, Andrew. The business thrived, and they subcontracted for many Maine schools and office buildings. Ben retired from the company in 1993.

Ben and Carol were active Democrats, attending numerous state conventions as delegates. Ben loved nothing more than a good political debate with friends. He also served on the SAD 6 School Board for eight years, serving for a time as board chairman during periods of great growth for the district.

After the death of his wife, Carol, in 1991, Ben married Arlene Thomsen Carey on Feb. 12, 1993. His wedding was witnessed by best friends, Ella and Ken Cobb, and was commemorated with the gift of a silver shot glass. Arlene passed away on Aug. 14, 2018.

Ben enjoyed his retirement time splitting residency between Buxton and Green Valley, Ariz. He enjoyed hiking around the mountains of Arizona. Ben learned the game of shuffleboard and became a formidable opponent on the court.

Ben is survived by three siblings, Shirley Davis of Harrison, Esther Surber of Sand Point, Idaho and Howard Libby of Buxton; three children, Nancy Kaynor of Seattle, Wash., Peg Novak of Cape Elizabeth and Andrew Libby of Buxton; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A service will be held on Friday, Oct. 19, at the First Congregational Church of Buxton (Tory Hill Church), 1197 River Road in Buxton at 2 p.m. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend. The burial will be scheduled at a later date at South Buxton Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service, Buxton. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ben’s memory to Bonny Eagle Scholarship Foundation, mailed to Pat Nolan Stack, 72 Richville Rd., Standish, ME 04084.