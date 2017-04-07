23 inducted into LRHS National Honor Society

April 7th, 2017

Lake Region High School National Honor Society inducted 23 new members at a ceremony held last Thursday night.

Following a “welcome” from NHS president Douglas Mayo, the following new inductees were presented:

Grade 11: Kelsey Apovian, Dessiree Berry, Melissa Bonenfant, Isabelle Davis-White, Meghan Harmon, Leia Hodgdon, Maggie Luce, Madelyn Nelson, Hailey Parsons, Lorean Reed and Tyler Small.

Grade 10: Emma Brown, Emily Colson, Paige Davis, Shayla Dunn, Devyn Hatch, Emily Lake, Neva Leavitt, Jordan Magiera, Mark Mayo, Matthew Mayo, Samantha Pond and Madison Rock.

NHS Advisors Amy Mayo and Lynn O’Donnell presented the oath and certificates.

NHS vice president Aisley Sturk followed with a senior recognition.

2016-2017 NHS members include:

Grade 12: Taylor Bass, Addie Blais, Meghan Boos, Haley Bragdon-Clements, Elizabeth Cole (treasurer), Heidi Fox (secretary), Alex Hedly, Kristen Huntress, Douglas Mayo (president), Christine Morin, Colleen Messina, Jacqueline Morse, Hannah Ranco, Katherine Springer, Mallory Strain, Katie Sullivan and Kailee Thompson.

Grade 11: Dominic Adams, Daria Bosworth, Danica Chadwick, Ethan Chadwick (sergeant at arms), Hannah Chadwick, Olivia Deschenes, Lauren Jakobs, Benjamin Johnson, Sarah Stefaniak, Aisley Sturk (vice president), Autumn Tremblay, Chandler True, Paul Walker and Brianna Warren.

To be inducted into the honor society, students must achieve a minimum grade of 85 or grade point average of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale. The NHS four pillars are scholarship, service, leadership and character.